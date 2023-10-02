Steady downpours, flooded streets have many in Broward saying, "We have PTSD"

FORT LAUDERDALE - South Florida got soaked over the weekend with steady downpours, and many people woke up Monday to more rain.

It wasn't a welcome sight.

Countless Broward neighborhoods are still drying out from flooded streets.

In Las Olas Isles, between the Intracoastal and the ocean, several side streets were underwater Monday morning from a combination of the rain and king tides.

It's worse west of 95 in Melrose Manors where some residents are still dealing with knee-deep floodwater.

The neighborhood has no underground drainage system and has lived with flooding for decades.

Theron Allen Junior, who has lived there a decade, says when it rains, flooding is something everyone has come to expect.

"if you have a small car, it will get messed up. You need an SUV," he says.

Residents in parts of the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale that severely flooded in April were dealing with flooding Sunday.

"The water just piles up and doesn't go anywhere," says Edgewater resident Kevin Clevenger.

"We have PTSD. It's very stressful," said Edgewood resident Claudia Reyes, who is still completing work on her house that was destroyed in April.

The new drainage improvement system being installed in Edgewood is still a year away from completion.

Assistant Public Works Director Dr. Nancy Gassman says the new system is helping some residents but until the project is complete there will be pooling water.

As for Melrose Manors, the drainage improvement work won't get underway for three more years.

"It's 17 miles of pipe. It has to be done right," said Gassman.