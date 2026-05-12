State Attorney's Office released bodycam video ruling Miami-Dade deputy was justified in April 2025 deadly shooting

The State Attorney's Office (SAO) has released body camera footage and ruled that a Miami-Dade Deputy was justified in a deadly shooting that occurred in April 2025. The deputy involved, Devin Jaramillo, was later killed in the line of duty months after the incident.

The SAO's release details the shooting, which took place on April 13, 2025, after Melina Hudson called 911. She informed operators that her estranged husband, Kelly Hudson, had followed her from Georgia to Miami and was armed.

Deputy Jaramillo and other deputies initially searched for Hudson in the townhome community located on 130th Ave. and 132nd Terr.. "Miami Dade! Open up the door," Deputy Jaramillo can be heard saying as he knocked on a door. "Where is your husband?"

While deputies were searching, Melina Hudson called again, saying Kelly Hudson was in her car in her driveway. Deputy Jaramillo returned to the townhome and found Hudson in the vehicle.

In the body camera footage, Jaramillo asked Hudson if he was armed. Hudson then lifted his shirt to show his gun. Jaramillo shouted for him not to go for the gun, but the SAO's report states Hudson started pulling out the firearm. Jaramillo shot Hudson, who then fell. Jaramillo again told Hudson not to reach for the gun, but the SAO report says Hudson still moved toward it, prompting Jaramillo to shoot him again.

Paramedics transported Hudson to the hospital, where he died. The SAO's office concluded that Deputy Jaramillo's use of force was justified.

Nearly seven months later, Jaramillo was shot and killed while responding to a traffic crash near Kendall. Law enforcement officers from across the state showed up to honor his life as he was laid to rest.