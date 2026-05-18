Starving, injured dog found behind Fort Lauderdale Walgreens sparks animal abuse investigation

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a possible case of animal abuse after a starving and injured dog was discovered behind a Walgreens over the weekend, according to a local rescue group.

The dog, a 5- or 6-year-old French bulldog mix now named "Miracle," was found Saturday afternoon behind the Walgreens on Broward Boulevard by a couple who contacted I Heart Animal Rescue for help.

Miracle was rushed to VEG Animal Hospital, where she is now undergoing intensive treatment, the rescue group said.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It's horrible," Cindy Mucciaccio with I Heart Animal Rescue said.

According to the rescue group, Miracle is being fed slowly while doctors work to gradually stabilize her sodium levels. The dog may need to remain hospitalized for several weeks.

Rescuers also say Miracle has disturbing wounds on her legs that appear to resemble burns, which may have been caused by prolonged exposure to extremely hot concrete or tar.

The Brady Hunter Foundation has already donated more than $2,000 toward Miracle's care, but I Heart Animal Rescue says additional donations are needed to help cover the cost of her recovery.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the rescue organization through its website at IHeartAnimalRescue.pet.

The investigation into how the dog ended up abandoned and injured remains ongoing.