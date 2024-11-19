Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan stabbed outside Miami-Dade cafeteria; suspect on the run

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A customer was stabbed multiple times outside a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening and police said the attacker is on the run.

According to witnesses, the victim, described as a good Samaritan, stepped in after a man began harassing and threatening a female server at the eatery in the 12800 block of SW 8th Street.

The suspect, described as a man approximately 5'5" tall with royal blue hair, allegedly made vulgar comments to the server.

The victim reportedly intervened, telling the suspect, "Hey, don't act like that, let's take it outside."

The confrontation escalated into an argument and then a physical altercation outside the establishment.

Witnesses say the suspect hit the good Samaritan over the head several times before stabbing him multiple times and fleeing the scene on foot. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson commended the victim's bravery but cautioned against intervening in situations that could turn violent.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack is urged to contact police immediately.

