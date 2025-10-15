Man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate during argument, Lauderhill police say

A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the chest at a Lauderhill group home, police said.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, just before 4:20 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of NW 44th Terrace after multiple reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Broward General Medical Center in an unknown condition, but police said he was still breathing and conscious.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was detained and later arrested at the scene while officers ordered all residents inside the group home to exit.

From witness statements, investigators learned the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation before the stabbing; however, details on said argument haven't been released.

Police said the investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 954-497-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.