Spring tide could aggravate already dire situation in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Spring tide rolled into Fort Lauderdale bringing minor flooding threats and, if rain falls soon, the potential to impact drainage in some areas hit with record flooding last week.

Sheryl Henchel's rugs, walls and furniture reek from three feet of flood water that sat inside her home for four days.

"It's sewer water because the toilets overflowed," she said.

What stinks more is the unknown, Henschel said. The elementary school teacher saw insurance adjusters tour her home for damage appraisal. However, it is not yet clear how much they will cover, how quickly she will see repairs or if the water pooled in places around her Edgewood community and slowly draining from once overwhelmed sewers will rise again.

"It's so overwhelming," Henschel said. "It's a shock. You start to feel the reality of it and then shut down again."

Fort Lauderdale public works crews pumped away clogs in sewers. They vacuumed standing water. With help from clear skies, sunshine, neighborhoods socked with 26 inches of rain in a few hours last week saw flood recovery work speed up.

Then, spring tide began. It climbs every year. Its next peak could flood low-lying coastal areas that traditionally flood from the tide. Though, it could also slow drainage into canals and waterways if there is rain.

"If we have some small rainfall events and if they happen at the same time as the tide is peaking we'll have more of a challenge getting that water off the road immediately," Dr. Nancy Gassman, Ph.D, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Fort Lauderdale said. "But as the tide comes down we will see that water drain."

Emergency managers expect a break in rainfall for days to come. Combined with a lower water table allowing the ground to better absorb rainfall, they expect a minimal impact from spring tide.

With her home still soggy, Henschel struggled to see reason for optimism.

"People keep telling me (things are going to be alright) but I don't know," she said.