Spotty South Florida storms, not as widespread as the last few days

MIAMI - After a stormy week, the rain chance is lower on Friday as drier air moves in.

It was a comfortable start to the end of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the upper 80s.

Changing of the seasons NEXT Weather

Some spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoon and evening but the rain will not be as widespread as the last few days.

Saturday marks the first official day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox takes place at 2:49 a.m. The sun will be directly over the Equator leading to nearly equal day and night hours. Saturday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

As the wind shifts more out of the northeast, scattered storms will develop.

Game day NEXT Weather

Sunday into early next week the rain chance rises as moisture returns. Scattered storms will be possible for Sunday for the Miami Dolphins home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Kick is at 1 p.m., watch the game on CBS Miami, your official home of the Miami Dolphins.