Watch CBS News
Local News

Spotty South Florida storms, not as widespread as the last few days

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather forecast for Friday 9/22/2023 7AM
Miami Weather forecast for Friday 9/22/2023 7AM 00:31

MIAMI - After a stormy week, the rain chance is lower on Friday as drier air moves in.

It was a comfortable start to the end of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the upper 80s.

fall-equinox-headlines.png
Changing of the seasons NEXT Weather

Some spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoon and evening but the rain will not be as widespread as the last few days.

Saturday marks the first official day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox takes place at 2:49 a.m. The sun will be directly over the Equator leading to nearly equal day and night hours. Saturday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

As the wind shifts more out of the northeast, scattered storms will develop.

dolphins-vs-broncos-2023.png
Game day NEXT Weather

Sunday into early next week the rain chance rises as moisture returns. Scattered storms will be possible for Sunday for the Miami Dolphins home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Kick is at 1 p.m., watch the game on CBS Miami, your official home of the Miami Dolphins.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.