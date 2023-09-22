Watch CBS News

Miami Weather forecast for Friday 9/22/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says we'll have spotty storms today, but not the torrential downpours we saw earlier in the week because drier air has moved in. More: https://cbsloc.al/3pJHzFM
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.