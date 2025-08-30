Spotty afternoon storms for South Florida's Labor Day weekend

South Florida can expect spotty showers this labor Day weekend. See NEXT Weather timeline.

South Florida can expect spotty showers this labor Day weekend. See NEXT Weather timeline.

South Florida can expect spotty showers this labor Day weekend. See NEXT Weather timeline.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy Labor Day weekend across South Florida.

A boundary system near the Florida border with Georgia is funneling large amounts of Gulf moisture across the peninsula.

The storms will start to kick off in the late afternoon hours and stretch into the early evening hours. Unfortunately, the timing coincides with the kickoff of the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium. The storms will push through the area throughout the game. Those going should take a poncho.

The storms will be reoccurring in both Broward County and Miami-Dade County throughout the entire Labor Day weekend. The storms will develop in the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It's best to make outdoor plans for the morning and indoor activities for the afternoons.