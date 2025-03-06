Watch CBS News
Local News

SpaceX rocket failure lights up South Florida sky

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

SpaceX Debris Causes Pandemonium In South Florida
SpaceX Debris Causes Pandemonium In South Florida 01:15

Debris from a failed SpaceX rocket streaked across the South Florida sky Thursday evening, creating a display that left residents wondering whether they were witnessing a meteor shower or an explosion.

The spectacle came after SpaceX's Starship rocket, which launched from Texas, suffered a failure during ascent, sending fragments into the atmosphere.

Videos flooded social media, showing bright orbs in the sky before an apparent explosion scattered debris, resembling a cluster of shooting stars.

SpaceX confirms failure

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, SpaceX acknowledged the malfunction, saying, "During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses."

The company did not provide further details on what caused the failure or whether any debris reached the ground.

Flights temporarily grounded

In South Florida, the fallout from the failed launch extended beyond the sky.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport briefly grounded flights due to the incident, though normal operations resumed later in the evening.

Residents from across South Florida reported witnessing the event, with many mistaking it for a plane crash or a celestial phenomenon.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.