SpaceX rocket failure lights up South Florida sky

Debris from a failed SpaceX rocket streaked across the South Florida sky Thursday evening, creating a display that left residents wondering whether they were witnessing a meteor shower or an explosion.

The spectacle came after SpaceX's Starship rocket, which launched from Texas, suffered a failure during ascent, sending fragments into the atmosphere.

Videos flooded social media, showing bright orbs in the sky before an apparent explosion scattered debris, resembling a cluster of shooting stars.

SpaceX confirms failure

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, SpaceX acknowledged the malfunction, saying, "During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses."

The company did not provide further details on what caused the failure or whether any debris reached the ground.

Flights temporarily grounded

In South Florida, the fallout from the failed launch extended beyond the sky.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport briefly grounded flights due to the incident, though normal operations resumed later in the evening.

Residents from across South Florida reported witnessing the event, with many mistaking it for a plane crash or a celestial phenomenon.