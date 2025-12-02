Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade under investigation, sheriff's office says

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after a shooting took place early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the area of 15513 SW 102nd Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It's unknown who was involved in the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Officials said more information would be released later on Tuesday morning.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue