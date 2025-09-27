Missing jet-skier found dead after unoccupied watercraft discovered in Kendall canal, authorities say

A jet-skier was found dead in Southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning after he was reported missing the night before, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, FWC officers were notified of a potentially missing boater out of Miami-Dade County, where an unoccupied jet ski was found in a Kendall canal.

The FWC and local law enforcement searched throughout the night for the jet ski's operator. After further searching, a man was found dead in the water during the early morning hours on Saturday, the FWC said. It remains unclear whether the man was found in the same canal as his jet ski or in another body of water.

The FWC has not released further information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, adding that a full report will become available at the end of its investigation.