1 detained after man, woman found dead in southwest Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

One person was taken into custody in southwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning after two people were found dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of a possible woman found dead in the area of Southwest 209th Place.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman and man dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced both adults dead.

In addition, an adult man has been detained pending the investigation.

Miami-Dade SHeriff's Office Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No other information was released..