Injuries reported when car slams into southwest Miami-Dade home after crash, MDSO says

Injuries were reported Sunday evening when the force of a crash sent a car slamming into a southwest Miami-Dade home, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to the MDSO, the crash was reported in the 13000 block of Monroe Street in Richmond Heights around 7 p.m.

"I feel bad for them," neighbor Jalen Nowells said. "I hope they have insurance to fix their gate, man."

The MDSO said that the force of the two-vehicle crash sent one of the vehicles slamming into the house, leaving significant damage behind and injured several people.

One woman told CBS News Miami off camera that she lived inside the home and said her grandmother was inside at the time of the crash.

Some residents said it wasn't unusual for people to drive carelessly in that neighborhood.

"People drive very erratic – I would say volatile," Nowells said. "I feel like some people need to get their driver's license renewed again."

The identities of those who were injured have not yet been released, but injuries ranged from stable to critical condition, according to the MDSO.