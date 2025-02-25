Southbound Turnpike reopens in Pompano Beach after closure due to deadly crash

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Pompano Beach have reopened after they were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning round 2 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

During the accident investigation, the southbound lanes were closed between Coconut Creek Parkway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Drivers were forced to exit at Coconut Creek Parkway. As a working around, they could head south on MLK Boulevard and re-enter the Turnpike from Atlantic Boulevard.

Investigators have not released details of the crash.