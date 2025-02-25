Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound Turnpike reopens in Pompano Beach after closure due to deadly crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Southbound Turnpike reopens in Pompano Beach after deadly crash
Southbound Turnpike reopens in Pompano Beach after deadly crash 00:19

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Pompano Beach have reopened after they were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash. 

The crash happened on Tuesday morning round 2 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

During the accident investigation, the southbound lanes were closed between Coconut Creek Parkway and Atlantic Boulevard. 

Drivers were forced to exit at Coconut Creek Parkway. As a working around, they could  head south on MLK Boulevard and re-enter the Turnpike from Atlantic Boulevard. 

Investigators have not released details of the crash. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.