South Miami Police: Purse snatchers caught on camera may have struck before

MIAMI - South Miami Police are asking for the public's help after they say two purse snatchers were caught on surveillance camera victimizing an elderly woman at a restaurant on the Saturday before Christmas.

Police believe the men may have victimized other people before this incident and they worry they may strike again.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench obtained exclusive video from police that they say shows the two men entering the restaurant at 2:11 pm on Saturday 23rd and then immediately going to the bar and sitting down and then searching for victims.

Sgt. Fernando Bosch said, "At one point on the video, you see the man in the baseball cap scoping out the restaurant looking for victims. They sit there for a while and they plan what they are going to do and shortly thereafter they move over and sit at a table next to the victim."

Showing us the surveillance tape, Bosch says "The gentleman with the beard takes off his jacket and covers the purse and then takes the purse with him and they both walk out of the restaurant shortly thereafter."

Bosch says they are in the restaurant for just five minutes and leave with a purse that the victim said was worth $8,000 along with credit cards, documents and cash.

Bosch said the suspects used the credit cards shortly after the crime.

"I believe they have done this before," he said. "They are organized and know what they are doing. We would love to find out who they are and arrest them. We have not seen them before in out city and have not committed any crimes that we know of here, These guys could be from out of town going from different states and cities committing crimes."

Bosch said "They know what they are doing. They see that the four people at the table were busy speaking with each other and sitting at the table while eating. These suspects were very slick and one of them put a coat over the purse and took it without anybody noticing anything unusual. They are professionals."

Bosch said, "A lot of women put their purses behind their chairs. We would like everyone to be more aware of their surroundings and aware of who is sitting behind them. Make sure there is some type of separation and keep an eye on your property, especially if there are four of you together. Keep an eye out for each other. Be alert because we don't want people to take property from you."

Casacuba customers like Maria Arencibia says people have to be alert.

She says that several years ago, while at a bookstore, someone tried to steal her purse.

She said, "Someone just took it and walked off as naturally as you could imagine. So you have to be careful. The guy just walked away with my purse and I went after him and said that's my purse. So he dropped it on the floor and kept on walking."

"I try my best but we live in Miami so you have to be extra careful," she said.

Arencibia said, "I try to see if there are hooks under the table that let you hang your purse so that gives you a little bit more control under you or put the purse in a chair right adjacent to you where you can see it. It is never a good idea to put the purse in back of you."

Bosch said if anyone recognizes the purse snatchers they should call South Miami Police at (305) 663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).