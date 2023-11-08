Watch CBS News
South Florida's near record heat, stray showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

Miami Weather for Wednesday 11/8/2023 7AM
Miami Weather for Wednesday 11/8/2023 7AM

MIAMI - There were a few showers across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning along with some fog inland.

We're in for a very warm afternoon with near-record highs in the upper 80s. Throughout the day the rain chance is low, but some stray showers may develop on the breeze.

Warm late week NEXT Weather

Thursday our rain chance goes up a little with the potential for spotty showers.

It will be slightly warmer late week through the weekend with above normal highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance isn't high on Saturday and Sunday but spotty showers will be possible. A weak cold front moves in next week and it will not be quite as warm with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

