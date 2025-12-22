South Florida's iconic Knaus Berry Farm officially reopens in Redland

The wait is finally over. South Florida's iconic Knaus Berry Farm officially reopened in Redland on Monday, and people have been waiting in line since the weekend to get their hands on their delicious cinnamon rolls.

CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor was on hand for the reopening since early Monday morning and has spoken with people waiting in line, as well as the new co-owner to talk about the magical moment.

Drone video showed hundreds of people heading to Knaus Berry Farm for the reopening, and the line has been growing all morning.

Rynor asked the new co-owner how many cinnamon rolls they can produce in a day, and he said it was quite the production.

"It's a lot," co-owner and General Manager Joel White said. "We get pallets of flour, pallets of brown sugar. We have a forklift in the back. This is a major operation to try to meet demand."

He said they were excited to welcome people back and see all their happy faces.

"We've done a couple of test runs and just seeing how people light up when they get the warm cinnamon rolls, and they smell it. It's really just incredible," White said. "People telling me about 40 years coming. Coming with their parents. There's just a lot of passion, and for me it's very powerful."

Knaus Berry Farm has been a family tradition for decades to get their hands on not only the cinnamon rolls, but also the milkshakes and pies.

"It's a South Florida classic," Rynor said.

And the best part? It's all still affordable.

Rynor said it's $1.50 for one, for a half-dozen it's about $8 and a dozen will cost about $17.

If you want to check it out for yourself, check out Knaus Berry Farm at 16790 SW 177th Avenue.