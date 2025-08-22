Famous for cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm moving to new South Florida location under new ownership

For nearly 70 years, people have lined up for hours outside Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead for its gooey, fresh-baked cinnamon rolls.

Soon, customers will be making the trip a few miles north to a new location on Krome Avenue and 168th Street as the South Florida staple begins a new era under new ownership.

Customers react to changes

"Oh my God, I love it. I love taking my grandson there. I've actually taken them a couple of times on Halloween—wonderful and now they're moving? That's great. The more the community can come over," said Lisette Lorenz, a cinnamon roll lover.

This season, Knaus Berry Farm will operate under a group of local investors who purchased the business. They said the traditions customers love will remain, with the same recipes, bakery equipment and techniques continuing.

The farm will now also be open on Sundays and will begin accepting credit cards for the first time.

Knaus family to remain involved

The Knaus family, which has run the business since 1956, said in a statement, "The Knaus Berry Farms family is beyond grateful for all the years of loyal support from the community of South Florida and beyond. We will miss the familiar faces and similar stories of previous generations that frequented our store."

The family will serve as consultants to ensure the same quality and consistency.

Longtime General Manager Thomas Blocher will stay on as kitchen consultant, while existing staff will be offered continued employment.

New owners outline plans

Joel White, one of the new co-owners, said the farm is "looking forward to carrying on the tradition the Knaus family has built with fresh handmade cinnamon buns, milkshakes, and produce. We will be using the same recipes, bakery equipment, and techniques. Even the water will have the same pH to ensure the product is delivered to our customers just as they know and love."

White acknowledged long lines have long been a frustration for customers.

"One rub about Knaus Berry Farm has been the long lines and long wait for cinnamon rolls. We are adding a new oven and hope this increased capacity might speed up the lines, but time will tell on that," he said.

Seasonal opening expected in late fall

The new location sits on the property of Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms, which will provide produce including green beans, squash, okra, cucumbers, tomatoes, strawberries, and watermelons. Plans also include U-Pick strawberries.

The new location, at 16790 SW 177th Ave. in Miami, is expected to open in late fall. Updates will be shared on Instagram at @KnausBerryFarm.

Old Location: 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead, FL 33031

New Location: 16790 SW 177th Ave., Miami, FL 33187