South Florida's cloudy skies will clear a bit in the afternoon, highs in mid-80s

MIAMI - Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move through the Upper Keys on Friday morning before pushing east off the coast later in the day. The steady rain remains south of the metro areas for Broward and Miami-Dade however a stray shower can't be ruled out this morning. Any showers that do develop will be brief.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Humidity will drop slightly in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through the area. Temperatures will still remain warm following the front but the humidity will drop slightly Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s this weekend with a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.

A strong ocean breeze develops next week creating a beach and boat hazard. Winds will gust to near 30 mph out of the east to northeast for much of next week. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 80s. After a dry weekend, a few showers will develop and move in with the breeze next week.