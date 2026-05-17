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Rainy start for South Florida on Sunday won't be the last with more rain chances this week

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy morning across Miami-Dade County and the Lower Keys. Rain showers have been training across the same area of Miami-Dade County since early this morning. 

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CBS News Miami

The showers are coming ashore mid-Miami Beach and pushing through North Miami and towards Pembroke Pines. These showers should wrap-up around noon.  

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CBS News Miami

After lunch, we'll have spotty, pop-up rain showers across South Florida. 

Real temperatures across the region will top out in the low 80s. But, the heat combined with the moisture in the atmosphere will drive the "feels-like" temperatures into the mid-90s. 

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

This is just the first in a series of rainy days we can expect across South Florida. The rain will continue through Wednesday, with a short break on Thursday and Friday before returning for Memorial Day Weekend.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

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