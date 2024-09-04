South Florida woman wins $1 million playing $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Soignese Youte, 54, of Miramar, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office.

Lottery officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

The winning ticket. Florida Lottery, courtesy

Youte purchased her winning ticket from Le Phare Food Market, in North Miami Beach.

The vendor received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than 9.4 million winning tickets and over $132.6 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Five ways actually.

The MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT family of games has more than $685 million in total cash prizes, plus a bonus play.

The cheapest game of the lot is the $1 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT game. It has over $1.8 million in cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $10,000. The overall odds of winning something are just about 1 in 5.

You can double your money and get a $2 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT ticket. The game features more than six million winning tickets and over $37 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.38.

The odds of winning something in the $5 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT are about 1 in 4. The game has $132 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million.

The $10 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT game has more than $176 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million. The game's overall odds are 1-in-3.41.

And finally, the $20 MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT game offers four top prizes of $5 million. With over $329 million in total cash prizes, this game's overall odds of winning something are about 1 in 3.

Players can also enter non-winning MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT tickets into the Cash Vault Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes. Two drawings will be held between July 23 and August 14. In each drawing, two players will each win $25,000, 20 players will win $5,000 each, and 75 players will each win $1,000.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery, they made up approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.



