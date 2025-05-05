Missing birth certificate, South Florida woman says she's trapped without ID due to Real ID rules

As Real ID enforcement takes effect, another South Florida woman said she is stuck in bureaucratic limbo, unable to obtain a valid state identification card because she was never issued a birth certificate.

Born at home, but not on paper

Jessie Lovette of Miami Gardens has been trying for years to renew her Florida state ID, but without a birth certificate, she can't meet the stricter documentation requirements imposed by the Real ID Act.

Lovette was born in Marion County, Georgia in the late 1940s, during segregation and Jim Crow. She said her mother gave birth at home with the help of a midwife, but no official birth certificate was ever filed.

Lovette said the lack of documentation has haunted her throughout her life. "It's like I'm nobody. That's how I feel. I was embarrassed to tell my children."

She added, "The midwives couldn't read or write, but they know how to deliver the babies," explaining why she believes the paperwork was never submitted.

Despite the missing certificate, Lovette was previously able to get Florida state IDs without issue. "I used to go over there by the stadium. They didn't ask for no birth certificate or nothing. You just tell them your age and where you was born at and they give you an ID."

A family's fight for identity

Lovette's state ID expired in July 2020 and since then she's been trying to get a Real ID-compliant replacement. Her son Derrick has been working with a Georgia attorney to obtain a delayed birth certificate, but they've been denied repeatedly.

"It's been 5 years, in July it would be 5 years. It's been hard for my mom because I'd do anything for her," Derrick said.

The family has collected multiple documents proving her U.S. birth, including a marriage license that lists Georgia as her birthplace. Lovette also has a Social Security number and receives Medicaid and other public assistance.

Still, the lack of valid ID has impacted her ability to get medical care. "Sometimes I go to doctors and I be turned down," Lovette said.

Her daughter, Pamala Lloyd, is often with her when that happens. "Lately she's been experiencing a whole lot of 'we can't see you because your ID is not valid,' and we've got turned around with so many doctors. When she goes to a primary doctor and complains about X, Y and Z, she's sent to a specialist. Once they run that ID, it's like, 'Sorry Ms. Lovett, we can't see you based on the expiration.'"

Pamala also worries about what could happen during a routine traffic stop. "My older brother told me you have to be careful taking mommy on these little joy rides because you never know if you're gonna get pulled over and it's gonna be a situation with her not having her ID."

The family recently attempted to obtain a handicap sticker for Lovette but were again turned away because her ID had expired.

Looking for answers and hoping for change

Just this weekend, the family was informed they have another hearing scheduled in June and are feeling hopeful. In the meantime, CBS News Miami has reached out to state and federal lawmakers in both Florida and Georgia and officials say they are reviewing the case.

Last month, CBS News Miami reported on Janette Gantt Palmer, another South Florida woman unable to get her license due to a missing birth certificate. She's working to request documents from Aiken County, South Carolina, where she was born. State and federal officials are also trying to assist her.