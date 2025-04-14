Real ID deadline looms, Florida travelers urged to act before May 7

Time is running out for Florida residents who need to upgrade to a Real ID-compliant driver's license.

After years of delays, the Department of Homeland Security is enforcing a long-standing federal requirement: starting May 7, domestic travelers must present a Real ID-compliant driver's license or an acceptable alternative—such as a passport or permanent resident card—to pass through airport security.

Without it, travelers will be turned away at TSA checkpoints.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in the aftermath of 9/11 to tighten security and standardize identification requirements across states. While states like Florida have offered Real ID-compliant licenses for years, many residents still haven't made the switch.

How can you tell if you are compliant?

To tell if your Florida driver's license is Real ID-compliant, look for a star in the upper right-hand corner.

At the Lauderdale Lakes DMV on Oakland Park Boulevard, the urgency was clear Monday as residents lined up, hoping to beat the deadline.

Debra Arguimbau was among them. Her license had expired and she has a flight coming up.

"I waited an hour on the phone and they disconnected me," she said, frustrated after struggling to book an appointment.

Getting an appointment hasn't been easy. A search of local DMV offices shows most slots are booked through the end of April, with only a few still available in May.

Adding to the pressure: walk-ins are allowed at some driver's license offices, but officials warn that those lines can be long and customers may need to return more than once.

Not just for flying

Donald Carlin waited for an hour to get his Real ID and said it was about more than just flying.

"I needed to withdraw money and they said I need a Real ID," he said.

Arguimbau eventually made it through the line and walked out with her updated license.

"It's a relief," she said. "I've been using my passport for identification."

The Department of Homeland Security said there will be no exceptions after May 7.

Travelers who show up at airports without a compliant license or approved alternative will not be allowed through security.