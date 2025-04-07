South Florida woman ran elaborate scam targeting elderly residents, police say

A South Florida woman is accused of orchestrating a sophisticated scam that preyed on elderly residents in Miami's Flagami neighborhood, according to the Miami Police Department.

Katherine Coromoto AnguloRivera, 27, is accused of stealing jewelry and valuables worth tens of thousands of dollars through deceptive tactics disguised as legitimate offers.

City of Miami Police Department detectives said the arrest followed an investigation that exposed the scheme to exploit vulnerable seniors.

Deceptive tactics uncovered

According to the Miami Police Department, AnguloRivera used a combination of seemingly genuine offers, such as purchasing spare items like frames or copper and a sleight-of-hand trick to steal from her victims.

In one incident on the 5000 block of NW 2 Street, AnguloRivera allegedly gained entry to a victim's home by offering to buy spare frames.

Once inside, she proposed cleaning the victim's jewelry, valued at approximately $48,500, as an additional service.

Police said she placed the items in a container, poured a blue liquid solution over them, covered it with a napkin and instructed the victim to wait an hour before retrieving the "cleaned" jewelry.

When the victim removed the napkin, the jewelry was gone and AnguloRivera had fled, according to the arrest report.

Police said a similar incident occurred on the 5800 block of SW 2 Terrace, where AnguloRivera offered to buy copper from another elderly victim and repeated the same jewelry-cleaning ruse, resulting in additional stolen valuables.

Authorities estimate total losses across multiple incidents at approximately $50,000 with further calculations ongoing.

Investigation and arrest

The Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit led the investigation, which involved victim statements, neighborhood canvassing, analysis of surveillance footage and a critical traffic stop that led to her arrest by a patrol officer near Biscayne Boulevard and 38th Street.

Detectives interviewed AnguloRivera, who faces charges of grand theft, burglary and organized scheme to defraud, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

"This suspect preyed on the kindness and vulnerability of our elderly residents with a calculated and heartless scheme," said Miami Police Chief Morales in a statement. "I am proud of the patrol officers and detectives that found her, and we encourage anyone who may have encountered her to come forward."

Community alert

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution with unsolicited offers for home services or purchases and to verify the identity of anyone seeking entry into their homes.

AnguloRivera was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following her arrest for processing.

Detectives are actively seeking additional victims or witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact the Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6055 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at (305) 471-TIPS.