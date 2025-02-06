South Florida woman falls victim to text scam, loses life savings

MIAMI - Text message scams are surging, with millions of people receiving fraudulent messages designed to steal their money.

One South Florida woman said she lost her life savings to a scam that appeared to be from Apple.

A costly mistake

The woman, who spoke to CBS News Miami under the condition of anonymity, said she acted quickly after receiving a text that seemed urgent.

"In my panic, I called the number," she said.

The scammer on the other end knew her name and convinced her that her phone had been hacked. He instructed her to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank and deposit it into a secure cryptocurrency account to protect her funds.

Manipulated by fear

"He said, 'I really don't want you talking to anybody and if the bank asks why you are taking out this money, just tell them you're making renovations to your house,'" she recalled.

Between January 14 and 17, she withdrew money three times, driving from her bank in Big Coppitt Key to a gas station in Marathon with a cryptocurrency ATM. Each time, she converted cash into Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer, staying in constant contact.

"I just believed it," she said. "I did whatever they told me to do."

It wasn't until the transactions were complete that she realized she had been scammed.

"Friday, after all of it was done—of course, I couldn't reach him," she said. "My heart sank. I cried. I threw my hands in the air. I told my husband. He knew and said, 'Even though we may have lost all this money, we still have each other.'"

She lost $39,000.

A crime that's hard to solve

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said cases like hers are becoming more common and are nearly impossible to track.

"Phones can't be traced. Fake IP addresses. Most of these scams don't even come from the U.S.," Ramsay said.

His office receives calls daily about residents being scammed and is focused on raising awareness through online campaigns and local publications.

"Slow down, take a breath," Ramsay urged. "Act with logic, not emotion. They're trying to prey on your emotions."

A growing global issue

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance's 2024 report, nearly half of the world encounters a scam at least once a week. While phone scams remain common, scammers are increasingly using text messages and emails to steal identities and money.

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant.

If you receive a suspicious message, contact local law enforcement.

Always verify requests for money by calling the official number of the business, not the number provided in a potential scam message.