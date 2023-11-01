South Florida will see slightly cooler weather, afternoon showers as cold front nears

MIAMI -- After a warm Halloween that tied a high temperature record for the day, South Florida on Wednesday will see slightly cooler weather and a chance for evening showers to kick off the month of November.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said it was the second warmest Halloween on record for the region.

"It was such a warm evening for trick-or-treating," she said. "But as we head into this new month, temperatures will not be as warm."

An approaching cold front will bring brisk winds, cooler weather and the chance for showers.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that stretches into Thursday and a rip current warning is also in effect for the region, Gonzalez said.

Showers are possible as early as 2 p.m. and they could last into the evening, Gonzalez said.

The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-70s.