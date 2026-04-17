Summerlike warmth, humidity pushing into South Florida for the weekend

Get ready, South Florida. We're in for a warm and humid weekend making it feel more like summer.

On Friday morning we woke up to a few showers and mild temperatures, and high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The wind has lightened up, and conditions are finally improving for our beachgoers and boaters. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Friday, April 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic water or Keys waters.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s on Saturday with low rain chances and plenty of sunshine.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Friday, April 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will be even hotter on Sunday, with high temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees.

And when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the 90s and more like summer.

The humidity tracker in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Spotty showers will also be possible.

The chance of rain will begin to increase on Monday, and high temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s due to an approaching front.

The breeze will also build with the potential for some scattered showers.

On Tuesday and Wednesday we'll enjoy a slight cooldown as high temperatures dip into the upper 70s with a few showers possible through midweek.