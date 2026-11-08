South Florida set for a wonderful Sunday ahead of a cold front this week

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular Sunday Funday across South Florida.

We'll see blue skies and lots of sun. There will be a few quick showers that will pop up throughout the day, but will not last long. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s today.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Dolphins will have perfect weather to take on the Detroit Lions today at Hard Rock Stadium. The sun will be out, and the highs at halftime will hit the upper 80s.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

A cold front will head towards Florida this week and roll across the state late next weekend. When it arrives, we'll see temperatures in the low 60s during the morning and highs in the mid-70s.

CBS News Miami