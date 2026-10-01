Heavy rain, king tides and dangerous rip currents threaten South Florida to start October

South Florida is starting October with rounds of rain, gusty winds and the potential for localized flooding, while dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected to persist into the weekend.

Showers were already moving across the region Thursday morning, including parts of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. Additional rounds of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with some storms capable of producing heavy downpours and localized flooding.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

King tides bring coastal flooding risk to South Florida

Minor saltwater flooding also remains possible around high tide because of higher-than-normal king tides. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for the Upper Keys, while a coastal flood statement is in effect for the rest of South Florida.

The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale is around 1:14 p.m., followed by Miami around 1 p.m. and Key West around 2:41 p.m.

Conditions along the coast will become increasingly hazardous as easterly winds strengthen throughout the day. Gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph or higher.

The strong onshore flow is creating a high risk of rip currents along South Florida's Atlantic beaches. The dangerous rip current risk is expected to continue through the weekend.

Boaters will also face rough conditions. A small craft caution is in effect for Atlantic waters, while a small craft advisory is in effect for the Keys.

South Florida rain chances drop heading into the weekend

Scattered storms will linger Friday, though rain is not expected to be as widespread. Some storms could still produce pockets of heavy rain, with highs remaining in the mid- to upper 80s.

South Florida should begin to dry out over the weekend. Passing storms will remain possible Saturday, followed by more isolated storms Sunday. More sunshine and lower rain chances will allow temperatures to climb to near 90 degrees.

There are currently no tropical threats to South Florida, with no development expected across the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf over the next seven days.