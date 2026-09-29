King tides and heavy rain flood streets in Broward and Miami-Dade, with some cities hit for 2nd week in a row

Heavy morning rainfall combined with seasonal king tides left streets and parking lots submerged across Broward and Miami-Dade counties Tuesday.

Off State Road A1A in Pompano Beach, Canal Drive was covered in calf-deep floodwater that made the roadway nearly impassable.

"The rain that fell was a son of a gun!" said Robert, who works in the area.

Resident Rebecca Jean, who lives off A1A in Pompano Beach, said she avoids driving when floodwaters rise after a previous encounter with high water damaged her car's undercarriage.

"I try not to travel," Jean said. "I don't want to get stuck."

In Miami-Dade County, conditions were similarly severe. Submerged parking lots were reported near the Arsht Center in Miami, while cars and buses waded through flooded roads across Miami Beach. In Hallandale Beach, residents off Northeast Second Street experienced flooding for the second consecutive week, with roads entirely covered.

By late afternoon, floodwaters began to recede as sunshine returned to much of Broward County. Between showers, two workmen were seen stringing holiday lights on local palm trees.