King tides leave Miami Beach condo residents without power, elevators and hot water for days

Residents of a Miami Beach condominium say they have been dealing with the effects of king tides for days, including flooded areas, no hot water, and prolonged power outages.

At Sunshine Bay Condos, water still filled the parking garage Wednesday night, leaving some people without electricity since Sunday.

Resident Antonio Nelson says frustration is growing.

"You're beyond angry now. You're like, how long is this gonna take?" Nelson said.

Steve Thompson, who owns a unit at the complex, says the lack of electricity has disrupted his daily life.

"There's no work. I had to throw out all the food in my refrigerator. There's no electricity," Thompson said. "We're living in a modern society, and we're dealing with a small issue called water."

Residents also say they have no hot water or internet, and claim flooding has become a recurring problem whenever tides rise.

Thompson says residents pay homeowners association fees to help manage issues like these but says he has not received communication from the property management company about the ongoing situation.

CBS News Miami reached out to Florida Power & Light about the outage.

FPL said in a statement, in part: "We identified customer-owned equipment that requires repairs before service can be safely restored."

Residents say the flooded garage is also preventing FPL from accessing the equipment needed to fully restore power.

Across the street at Lincoln Bay Towers, residents are dealing with similar problems.

Ronnie Eith says several critical systems are located underground and have been affected by the rising water.

"Most of our systems, our electrical systems, our pump systems, our elevator systems are all subterranean, and when the water hits them, that just shuts everything off," Eith said.

Eith says the building has been without elevator service for four or five days.

The city of Miami Beach says it has asked contractors working on the West Avenue Neighborhood Improvement Project to come up with options to help alleviate flooding caused by king tides.

With higher tides expected Thursday, residents say they understand flooding can happen but want a longer-term solution to prevent the same problems from happening again.

CBS Miami has reached out to the property management team at Sunshine Bay Condos and Lincoln Bay Towers for comment but haven't yet heard back.