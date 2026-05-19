South Florida sees renewed risk of showers, thunderstorms on Tuesday

South Florida can expect to see more showers and storms moving across the region on Tuesday due to lingering moisture.

The rain chances will be the highest through Tuesday morning and through Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Later in the afternoon, the east breeze will steer most of the thunderstorms inland and off towards the west coast.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be downright windy at times with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The strong onshore winds will continue to keep the risk of dangerous rip currents high along our Atlantic beaches. It's not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain is lower on Wednesday and Thursday with drier air moving in. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible.

The east breeze will lighten up. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

Late week and into the holiday weekend moisture will move back in to raise our rain chances once again.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible on Friday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Saturday.

The forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rain chances will decrease a bit on Sunday before going back up again for Memorial Day on Monday.

The heat is on as high temperatures will soar into the low 90s this weekend.

The countdown to the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season continues. We are less than two weeks away from the official start of the season, and tropical cyclone development is not expected over the next seven days.