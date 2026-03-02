Warm temperatures expected across South Florida this week with some showers possible

We're kicking off the month of March with warm weather and spotty showers in South Florida.

It's been a mild start to Monday, with temperatures mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days.

A few showers will be possible on Monday, but the rain chance is much lower than this weekend.

It's going to be a warm afternoon, with forecast high temperatures of 80 degrees.

The average high temperature in Miami is 80 degrees.

Details on the National Fire in Collier County. CBS News Miami

The National Fire has burned more than 35,000 acres in Collier County and is 27% contained.

The smoke from this fire will be steered to the west due to an east breeze, so the air quality in South Florida is good for now.

The air quality in South Florida on Monday, March 2, 2026. CBS News Miami

The breeze will build the rest of the week.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches as of 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to these rip currents.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The next few days we'll wake up to mild mornings with low temperatures near or at 70 degrees.

High temperatures will remain seasonable around 80 degrees for the rest of the workweek.

We'll have a 20% chance of spotty showers each day through Friday.

The temperature and rain chances will rise a bit this weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s with passing showers on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday.