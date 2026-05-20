Steamy conditions to linger across South Florida for rest of the workweek

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking stray showers across South Florida for your Wednesday.

Isolated shower chances favor the metro areas for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, as well as the Lower Keys during the morning hours before pushing further inland toward Southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

After a sticky start, afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 80s with "feels-like" temperatures around the mid-90s.

Breezy conditions from the east will lead to a high rip current risk for Broward and Miami-Dade beaches on Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next three days. CBS News Miami

Steamy conditions linger for the rest of the workweek through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will hover around the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon.

This graphic shows the "feels-like" temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rain chances will remain isolated to lightly scattered each and every afternoon over the next seven days.

For your Memorial Day weekend, we'll be monitoring a 20-30% scattered rain chance each day.