Watch CBS News
Local News

Mild conditions expected across South Florida ahead of another cold front next week

By
Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.
Read Full Bio
Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

It's been a comfortable start to Wednesday with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s in the morning and highs temperatures will be milder in the mid-70s in the afternoon as the breeze builds off the ocean and keeps our temperatures in check.

A few showers will also be possible on the breeze.

beach-forecast-auto-csv.png
The beach conditions in South Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 21. CBS News Miami

It's also expected to be a bit breezy on Wednesday, and that will lead to hazardous beach and marine conditions.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening and it will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean.  

boating-forecast-auto-csv.png
The boating conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 21. CBS News Miami

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys due to rough conditions and gusty winds.

The warming trend continues tomorrow as we'll wake up with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.  

auto-highs-next-7-days.png
The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will rise to the upper 70s Thursday with the potential for scattered showers. 

Even warmer Friday and this weekend with highs climbing to the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible through Saturday.  

auto-lows-next-7-days.png
The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We stay warm on Monday with highs in the low 80s ahead of our next cold front. 

Lows will fall to the upper 50s by Tuesday morning and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.

next-wx-7-day.png
The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue