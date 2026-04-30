South Florida scorcher expected with near-record heat possible this weekend

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is continuing to monitor the Highway 41 Fire as smoke from the blaze will be moving eastward across portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to winds shifting out of the west and southwest.

Information on the Highway 41 Fire on Thursday, April 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

The fire has burned more than 8,500 acres and is 20% contained.

The smoke from the fire will likely reduce visibility, lead to hazy skies at times and lower air quality.

The air quality in South Florida on the morning of April 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

It was a mild, muggy morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a warmer start in Monroe County and the Florida Keys with temperatures in the 80s.

High temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will feel like the low to mid-90s when you factor in the humidity.

We need the rain, but we will stay mostly dry as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

We will kick off the month of May on Friday with sizzling temperatures and the potential to see record-high temperatures.

Near-record heat is possible in South Florida this weekend. CBS News Miami

The forecast high for Miami on Friday is 90 degrees, and the old record of 92 degrees was set back in 1971.

We will remain mostly dry through Saturday with a forecast high of 92 degrees in Miami. The old record of 93 degrees was set back in 1937.

Sunday will not be quite as hot with high temperatures in the 80s because showers and thunderstorms will be developing.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A frontal boundary will approach from the north and bring plenty of moisture with it. The chance of rain will stay high through Monday as high temperatures drop to normal to the mid-80s.

We will remain unsettled with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.