Earth Day looks to be beautiful, breezy across South Florida before temperatures rise this weekend

It's going to be a beautiful and breezy Earth Day across South Florida on Wednesday.

It was a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. High temperatures will remain average in the upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Although the rain chances will remain low today, and isolated shower could ride in on the breeze.

The Earth Day forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The gusty onshore breeze continues to lead to coastal concerns with hazardous beach and marine conditions.

Wind gusts could reach 20-25 mph on Wednesday.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches as it's not safe to go swimming in the ocean on Wednesday.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS news Miami NEXT Weather team is monitoring a brush fire burning in the Everglades in western Broward County located near Highway 27 and mile marker 25.

The fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and is 25% contained.

The east breeze is steering the smoke from the fire towards the west and air quality is good for most of South Florida at this time.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Thursday we'll stay breezy and it will be slightly warmer with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

We will continue to enjoy mainly dry weather courtesy of high pressure in control.

A few showers will be possible on Friday as high temperatures rise into the low 80s.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This weekend the winds will lighten up, and it will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and spotty showers.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Sunday with some passing showers.

The heat is on early next week as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s.