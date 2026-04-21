South Florida to remain sunny, windy on Tuesday but not as hot

Get ready, South Florida! A windy Tuesday is ahead.

A cold front has been draped across the straits of Florida, and the breeze is building out of the northeast at around 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph possible on Tuesday afternoon.

The rip current forecast in South Florida through Friday, April 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and therefore it's not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

Small craft advisories are in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to the rough conditions.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

The windy weather in combination with lower humidity has led to a fire weather watch and red flag warning on Tuesday for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties.

Southwest Florida is in an extreme drought, and relative humidity will drop to around 30-35% on Tuesday with wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph.

A few showers moved in across parts of the Keys on Tuesday morning, but we'll enjoy drier conditions with plenty of sunshine.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will not be as warm today with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

We stay breezy with forecast high temperatures in the upper 70s on Wednesday, Earth Day, with low rain chances.

Spotty showers will be possible on Thursday with high temperatures remaining below average in the upper 70s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be slightly warmer on Friday, with high temperatures expected to climb to about 80 degrees. The chance of rain will increase a bit with scattered showers around.

Over the weekend, winds will lighten up as temperatures rise. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday.