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South Florida stays warm, breezy Wednesday with warmer weather on the way

By
Shane Hinton
Shane Hinton
Shane Hinton is a meteorologist on the Next Weather Team at CBS News Miami. Shane joins the Next Weather Team from Austin, Texas, but this isn't his first time in South Florida.
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Shane Hinton

/ CBS Miami

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The NEXT Weather Team continues to track warm and breezy conditions across South Florida on Wednesday, but even warmer weather is on the way

Wednesday morning kicked off with temperatures in the lower 70s and with winds at about 5-15 mph. 

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The forecast high temperatures and rainfall chances in South Florida on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

Afternoon high temperatures return to the lower to mid-80s areawide today as winds peak at around 10-15 mph with stray gusts closer to 20-25 mph. 

A high rip current risk continues at our Broward and Miami-Dade beaches.

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The rip current forecast in South Florida through Saturday. CBS News Miami

Better coastal conditions are expected for end of the workweek and upcoming weekend, which is good news since a big warmup is on the way.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to jump up to the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday as "feels like" temperatures peak around 90 degrees since the humidity will be on the rise. 

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Warm and humid air moves into South Florida this weekend. CBS News Miami

While a 10% stray shower chance can't be ruled out over the weekend, most areas will remain dry until isolated rain chances return for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures take a slight dip for the beginning of next week as afternoon high temperatures drop to the lower 80s.

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The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

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