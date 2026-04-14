Warm, breezy conditions expected across South Florida Tuesday under mostly sunny skies

It's going to be another warm and breezy day across South Florida on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain in South Florida is low today, but we can't rule out a stray shower.

The strong onshore breeze is leading to a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening.

Hazardous marine conditions continue as well.

The latest with a wildfire burning in Collier County. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a massive wildfire in Collier County called the Newman Drive Wildfire, located south of Interstate 75.

This fire has burned 1,500 acres and is 15% contained.

The east wind should help steer much of the smoke toward the west, so areas along the Gulf Coast near Naples and Marco Island will likely deal with reduced visibility and lower air quality.

So far, the air quality is mostly good in South Florida.

The air quality in South Florida on April 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

Wednesday morning will stay warm and breezy, although winds will not be as gusty. High temperatures will remain seasonable in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather through late week as high pressure dominates our weather pattern and provides a very dry, stable atmosphere.

As the wind begins to decrease Thursday, temperatures will increase and climb into the mid-80s.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with only a few showers possible.

Even warmer air is expected to move into South Florida next week, and the rain chances will be slightly higher.