South Florida to see warm, breezy conditions with chances for showers on Tuesday

It's going to be another warm and breezy day across South Florida, and there's a chance of some passing showers.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the east breeze sustained at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds could also gust to 20 mph.

Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters due to choppy conditions on the bay.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern here in South Florida for the rest of the week, and that will keep rain chances at about 20% through Friday.

Low temperatures will stay mild in the low 70s while high temperatures will warm up a little every day into the low 80s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This weekend the chance of rain increases with the potential for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday.

We will "spring forward" as Daylight Saving Time begins and we turn our clocks forward an hour on Saturday night.