After South Florida sees cold start to Friday, cool and breezy conditions will move in

There is a NEXT Weather Alert in effect for South Florida this morning as "feels like" temperatures in the 30s are possible across inland parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 9 a.m. Friday.

Cold Weather Advisories will expire at 9 a.m. CBS News Miami

Most of Broward and Miami-Dade is waking up with temperatures in the 40s with the Keys starting in the 50s.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Friday, Jan. 16. CBS News Miami

A cold start will lead to a cool and breezy afternoon with highs struggling to make it into the upper 60s. Gusts from 15 to 20 mph will be possible but will be calming throughout the day.

Saturday morning will start on a cool note, but not as cold as Friday morning.

The hour-by-hour temperatures in South Florida on Friday, Jan. 16. CBS News Miami

Temperatures begin in the mid to upper 60s before warming up to the mid-70s Saturday afternoon.

We'll trend even warmer on Sunday with highs closer to the upper 70s. While a 10% stray shower chance will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, most remain dry throughout the weekend.

Another surge of cold air will move into the region starting Sunday night as our next cold front moves through South Florida.

The forecast over the next three days. CBS News Miami

While it won't be as cold as Friday morning, low temperatures will tumble to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday morning.

MLK Jr. Day will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the College Football Championship game on Monday evening, we expect chilly and dry conditions for gametime.