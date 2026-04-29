Temperatures to soar across South Florida as near-record warmth pushes into region later this week

A warmer Wednesday is ahead across South Florida with forecast high temperatures in the upper 80s.

It will be mainly dry with only isolated showers and we need the rain, especially with the Highway 41 Fire continuing to burn along Tamiami Trail west of Krome Avenue.

The latest information on the Highway 41 Fire in west Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

As of the latest update, this fire has burned 6,700 acres and is 0% contained.

Details on the Highway 41 Fire in west Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

Air quality is good as of Wednesday morning, but that could change later in the day as the winds will be shifting.

The air quality in South Florida on the morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2026. CBS News Miami

The smoke from this fire is moving southwest but will be steered to the west and northwest later this afternoon as the winds will be more out of the south.

Later on Wednesday night, some of the smoke may move into some of the metro areas because the winds will start to shift in from the southwest.

As high pressure dominates our weather pattern, a drier and hotter weather pattern will be in place the rest of the week as highs soar to 90 degrees Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll kick off the month of May on Friday with temperatures above average in the low 90s and the potential for near-record highs.

The breeze will build on Saturday, and the rain chances will rise on Sunday with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

More rain is expected early next week on Monday into Tuesday with highs closer to normal in the mid-80s.