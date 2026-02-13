Dense fog advisories issued in South Florida ahead of warm temperatures, sunshine on Friday

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warm and dry kick-off for the long holiday weekend, but the final day of the workweek was a bit foggy.

In fact, dense fog advisories were issued for portions of inland Broward County and inland Miami-Dade County until 9 a.m.

The fog advisories in South Florida on Feb. 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

The fog also led to some issues at Miami International Airport, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting some delays of up to 15 minutes due to low ceilings.

Across South Florida, temperatures will reach into the low 80s later on Friday.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Feb. 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

Unfortunately, there's no real rain in the forecast until Sunday night into Monday morning.

The drought monitor on Feb. 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

The drought expanding across the region is one of the worst since data was collected by the Drought Monitor in 1999.

The Valentine's Day forecast. CBS News Miami

Valentine's Day on Saturday will be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.