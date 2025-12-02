South Florida heats up with near record warmth possible Tuesday before mild temperatures return

Near record warmth this Tuesday as highs climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. It is already a milder morning with mostly mid to upper 70s. A warm, breezy day ahead with a few showers possible. The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The old record is 86 degrees set back in 2023. Our average high for this time of the year is 80 degrees.

The breeze will build today and there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

Near record-heat possible in South Florida.

Once the front moves in, we will begin to cool down slightly tonight as lows will fall to around 70 degrees overnight. Wednesday's highs will rise to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The coolest morning will take place on Thursday as we wake up with lows mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Some inland areas may be even cooler in the low 60s. Highs will be closer to normal around 80 degrees and we'll enjoy lower humidity courtesy of the dry air in the wake of the front.

Low temperatures in South Florida this week.

Thursday morning will be milder with low 70s to start and highs will warm to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We gradually warm up this weekend as highs will be back in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday with just a few showers possible.

Another cold front is expected to move in early next week.