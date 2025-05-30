Hot and humid Friday for South Florida, with potential for scattered afternoon storms

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida with the potential for a few scattered afternoon storms to end the workweek.

A muggy morning in the upper 70s and lower 80s will lead to another summer-like afternoon as "feels-like" temperatures peak around 100 degrees once again. The NEXT Weather Team will be monitoring a 30% chance for scattered afternoon storms in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, but even higher rain chances arrive for the weekend.

The latest forecast now calls for the potential of scattered showers and storms on Saturday, some of which could be strong to severe. A low-end risk for strong storms is possible for all of Broward and most of Miami-Dade Counties.

NEXT Weather Alert Day for May 31, 2025 CBS News Miami

The main concern will be isolated strong storms containing damaging winds. The latest forecast shows these storms arriving at midday and pushing through Broward and Miami-Dade during the afternoon.

Despite the rain and clouds, afternoons will still be fairly hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees.

The NEXT Weather Team will be tracking another batch of scattered showers and storms on Sunday, some of which could contain heavier downpours.

Daily rain chances linger through at least the middle of next week as afternoon highs range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.