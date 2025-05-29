Scattered showers, isolated storms across South Florida for Thursday as "feels-like" temperature near 100 again

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking scattered showers to kick off Thursday morning.

NEXT Weather Hourly Forecast for Thursday, May 29, 2025. CBS News Miami

While nothing severe is expected for Thursday, you'll want to keep an umbrella nearby as scattered showers will continue through the midday hours. Isolated storms will be possible further inland for the back half of the day.

Heat and summer-like humidity continue across the area with temperatures in the lower 80s in the morning and highs around 90 for the afternoon. The "feels-like" temperatures will once again hover around 100 degrees.

Rain chances are ramping up over the weekend and for the first half of next week.

The NEXT Weather Team will be monitoring a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms beginning Saturday afternoon, with heavier downpours possible for the back half of the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Despite the rain and cloud coverage, South Florida still expects afternoon highs to peak around the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon over the weekend and next week.