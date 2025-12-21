Warm and mostly dry Sunday for South Florida, with chance of passing rain mid-afternoon

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm and mostly dry Sunday across South Florida.

High temperatures will reach into the low 80s with the chance of a passing rain shower in the mid-afternoon.

Officially, winter started at 10:03 a.m. with the Winter Solstice. South Florida will see 10:32 minutes of sunshine on Sunday, which is the least of the entire year. Each day from now through late June, South Florida will be adding more sunshine until the start of summer.

Dry and warm conditions will last all week, including through both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. South Florida made Santa's "Nice List" with temperatures in the upper 70s and full of sunshine.