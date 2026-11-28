Saturday and Sunday are both forecast to stay dry across South Florida. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday, running below normal for late November, before warming into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday as winds turn onshore.

Moisture streams back into the region ahead of a low-pressure system crossing the Gulf. The NEXT Weather team expects scattered showers Monday, with a 30% chance of rain. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

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Tuesday is the wettest day, with a 60% chance of rain and periods of moderate to heavy downpours. Some thunderstorms are possible.

This is not expected to be a repeat of the storms and flooding South Florida saw just before Thanksgiving. That event was driven by a stalled boundary and a strong onshore wind that kept storms training over the same coastal neighborhoods for days. This time, the system is moving through, and rain chances fall to 20% Wednesday, 10% Thursday and 20% Friday. Even so, a passing downpour could briefly pond water on roads.

CBS News Miami

Temperatures will continue to inch up next week into the low to mid 80s, with some spots in Southwest Florida reaching the upper 80s.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Monday, Nov. 30, and the NEXT Weather team doesn't expect any additional tropical activity this week. The 2026 season produced 10 named storms, from Arthur through Josephine. Isaias was the only hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength.